3rd Quarter Report

Down eight at the end of the second quarter, the Suns now have the lead. It's still anybody's game after three quarters, but they are currently ahead of the Nets 88-86. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just four points.

With eight games having already gone down to the wire, it's been a real nail-biter of a season for the Suns, and they're locked in yet another close battle with the Nets. Maybe the Suns will pull away, but we predict a narrow margin.

Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Brooklyn 12-10, Phoenix 13-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: KTVK Phoenix

What to Know

The Suns and the Nets are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2018, but not for long. Having just played yesterday, the Phoenix Suns will get right back to it and host the Brooklyn Nets at 9:00 p.m. ET on December 13th at Footprint Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Suns will stroll into this one as the favorite.

On Tuesday, Phoenix narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Golden State 119-116. The Suns were down 40-27 with 7:53 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy three-point win.

The Suns' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Devin Booker led the charge by scoring 32 points along with seven assists. Another player making a difference was Jusuf Nurkic, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Nets and the Kings on Monday hardly resembled the 101-96 effort from their previous meeting. Brooklyn fell 131-118 to Sacramento. The Nets' defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Phoenix's victory bumped their record up to 13-10. As for Brooklyn, their loss dropped their record down to 12-10.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. The Suns haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 115.3 points per game. However, it's not like the Nets struggle in that department as they've been averaging 117 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Suns didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Nets when the teams last played back in February, but they still walked away with a 116-112 victory. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was the Nets' Cameron Thomas, who scored 43 points along with five rebounds. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Suns still be able to contain him? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Phoenix is a 4.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 231.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix and Brooklyn both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.

Feb 07, 2023 - Phoenix 116 vs. Brooklyn 112

Jan 19, 2023 - Phoenix 117 vs. Brooklyn 112

Feb 01, 2022 - Phoenix 121 vs. Brooklyn 111

Nov 27, 2021 - Phoenix 113 vs. Brooklyn 107

Apr 25, 2021 - Brooklyn 128 vs. Phoenix 119

Feb 16, 2021 - Brooklyn 128 vs. Phoenix 124

Feb 03, 2020 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Phoenix 97

Nov 10, 2019 - Phoenix 138 vs. Brooklyn 112

Dec 23, 2018 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Phoenix 103

Nov 06, 2018 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Phoenix 82

Injury Report for the Suns

Eric Gordon: out (Calf)

Grayson Allen: out (Groin)

Damion Lee: out (Knee)

Josh Okogie: out (Hip)

Injury Report for the Nets