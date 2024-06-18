After the NBA Finals, it is unclear whether or not Luka Doncic will play for Slovenia this summer.

"I don't want to talk about what's next, man," the superstar told reporters after the Dallas Mavericks' season-ending 106-88 loss against the Boston Celtics on Monday. "I have some decisions to make. I'm just trying to get a little bit healthier. We'll talk -- we have interviews in two days, right? So I'll give you an answer then."

Slovenia did not qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games at last summer's FIBA World Cup, but it still has another chance to do so. From July 2-7, there will be four FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments around the world. Slovenia's national team will be in Piraeus, Greece, competing against Croatia, Greece, New Zealand, the Dominican Republic and Egypt for one spot.

Earlier this month, Vassilis Spanoulis, the coach of Greece's national team, said that Giannis Antetokounmpo would play in the qualifiers. Doncic has been widely expected to participate, too, but his health might have made the decision more complicated. Last week, ESPN reported that Doncic's chest injury -- a thoracic contusion -- necessitated a painkiller before Game 2 of the Finals, and he was expected to need further injections throughout the series.

Doncic hurt his chest in Game 1 against Boston. He also sprained his knee in the first round and has been dealing with left ankle soreness since the second round. Despite all these ailments, in 22 playoff games, Doncic averaged 40.9 minutes per game.

If Doncic indeed announces his decision in two days, it will be less than two weeks from Slovenia's first game of the tournament. Slovenia is scheduled to play Croatia on Tuesday, July 2.