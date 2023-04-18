Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Phoenix Suns

Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 44-38, Phoenix 45-37

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Los Angeles 1, Phoenix 0

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Clippers will fight it out against the Phoenix Suns in a Western Conference playoff contest at 10:00 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. The Suns are expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Clippers this last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

On Sunday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Los Angeles beat Phoenix 115-110. Winning may never get old, but the Clippers sure are getting used to it with four in a row. Among those leading the charge was Kawhi Leonard, who earned 38 points.

It should come as no surprise, then, that the Clippers hit the offensive glass hard and pulled down an awesome 15 offensive rebounds. The Suns, on the other hand, only managed six.

The Clippers are on top in this series right now, leading the Suns 1-0. Check CBS Sports after the game to find out if the Clippers extend their lead or if the Suns can claw their way back.

Odds

Phoenix are a big 8-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 225.5 points.

