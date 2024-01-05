Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Miami 20-14, Phoenix 18-16

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: KTVK Phoenix

What to Know

The Heat and the Suns are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2018, but not for long. The Miami Heat's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Phoenix Suns at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 5th at Footprint Center. The Heat pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 4-point favorite Suns.

The Lakers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Heat proved too difficult a challenge. They enjoyed a cozy 110-96 win over the Lakers. Winning is a bit easier when you make 12 more threes than your opponent, as the Heat did.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, the Suns' good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 131-122 loss to Los Angeles.

The losing side was boosted by Devin Booker, who scored 35 points along with six assists. Less helpful for the Suns was Bradley Beal's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Miami's win bumped their record up to 20-14. As for Phoenix, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 18-16.

The Heat beat the Suns 104-96 in their previous meeting back in January of 2023. Will the Heat repeat their success, or do the Suns have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Phoenix is a 4-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 229.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix and Miami both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.