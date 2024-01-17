3rd Quarter Report

The Kings are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Suns 96-84.

If the Kings keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 24-16 in no time. On the other hand, the Suns will have to make due with a 21-19 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Sacramento 23-16, Phoenix 21-18

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Suns are heading back home. They will take on the Sacramento Kings at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Kings took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Suns, who come in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.6% better than the opposition, a fact the Suns proved on Sunday. They walked away with a 127-116 victory over Portland. 127 seems to be a good number for the Suns as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Devin Booker continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, scoring 34 points along with seven assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Kings fought the good fight in their overtime match against the Bucks on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They lost 143-142 to the Bucks on a last-minute jump shot From Damian Lillard. The Kings have struggled against the Bucks recently, as their contest on Sunday was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a triple-double on 21 points, 13 rebounds, and 15 assists. He has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last 22 times he's played. Another player making a difference was Kevin Huerter, who shot 6-for-9 from deep and dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds.

Phoenix's victory bumped their record up to 21-18. As for Sacramento, their loss dropped their record down to 23-16.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Suns haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, the Suns are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Sacramento.

Odds

Phoenix is a 5-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 4-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 244 points.

Series History

Sacramento has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Phoenix.