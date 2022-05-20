Rapper J. Cole intends to continue his basketball career. Per report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, he is signing a contract with the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the Canadian Elite Basketball League. This will be his second season playing professionally, after he was part of the Patriots Basketball Club in the Basketball Africa League last season.

His experience with the Patriots was quite limited. The 6'3" guard came off the bench in three preliminary games before leaving last May due to "family obligation," according to ESPN's Marc J. Spears. J. Cole was only expected to play three to six games, so he did fulfill his contract obligation. He played a total of 45 minutes in which he collected five points, three assists and five rebounds.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper -- who turned 37 years old in January -- did have some previous basketball experience under his belt before turning pro. He played at Terry Sanford High School before becoming a walk-on for the St. John's Red Storm. In 2012, he certainly put on a show when he suited up for the East Team during the NBA All-Star Weekend Celebrity Game.

The CEBL launched with six teams in 2019 but has now expanded to 10 franchises. Training camp is underway this week, and the regular season is set to tip off on May 26. The Shooting Stars will start with a game against the Guelph Nighthawks on Thursday.