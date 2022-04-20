Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Toronto

Current Records: Philadelphia 2-0; Toronto 0-2

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. Philadelphia and the Toronto Raptors will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena. The 76ers should still be feeling good after a victory, while Toronto will be looking to right the ship.

The Raptors are out to make up for these teams' game on Monday. The Sixers strolled past Toronto with points to spare, taking the contest 112-97. The top scorer for Philadelphia was center Joel Embiid (31 points). That makes it 13 consecutive games in which Joel Embiid has had at least ten rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Philadelphia is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Toronto's defeat took them down to 0-2 while Philadelphia's win pulled them up to 2-0. If the Sixers want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Raptors' small forward OG Anunoby, who had 26 points, and center Chris Boucher, who had 17 points in addition to eight boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $119.00

Odds

The 76ers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won 24 out of their last 36 games against Philadelphia.