Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Toronto
Current Records: Philadelphia 2-0; Toronto 0-2
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. Philadelphia and the Toronto Raptors will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena. The 76ers should still be feeling good after a victory, while Toronto will be looking to right the ship.
The Raptors are out to make up for these teams' game on Monday. The Sixers strolled past Toronto with points to spare, taking the contest 112-97. The top scorer for Philadelphia was center Joel Embiid (31 points). That makes it 13 consecutive games in which Joel Embiid has had at least ten rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Philadelphia is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Toronto's defeat took them down to 0-2 while Philadelphia's win pulled them up to 2-0. If the Sixers want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Raptors' small forward OG Anunoby, who had 26 points, and center Chris Boucher, who had 17 points in addition to eight boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $119.00
Odds
The 76ers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won 24 out of their last 36 games against Philadelphia.
- Apr 18, 2022 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Toronto 97
- Apr 16, 2022 - Philadelphia 131 vs. Toronto 111
- Apr 07, 2022 - Toronto 119 vs. Philadelphia 114
- Mar 20, 2022 - Toronto 93 vs. Philadelphia 88
- Dec 28, 2021 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Toronto 109
- Nov 11, 2021 - Toronto 115 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Feb 23, 2021 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Toronto 102
- Feb 21, 2021 - Toronto 110 vs. Philadelphia 103
- Dec 29, 2020 - Philadelphia 100 vs. Toronto 93
- Aug 12, 2020 - Toronto 125 vs. Philadelphia 121
- Jan 22, 2020 - Toronto 107 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Dec 08, 2019 - Philadelphia 110 vs. Toronto 104
- Nov 25, 2019 - Toronto 101 vs. Philadelphia 96
- May 12, 2019 - Toronto 92 vs. Philadelphia 90
- May 09, 2019 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Toronto 101
- May 07, 2019 - Toronto 125 vs. Philadelphia 89
- May 05, 2019 - Toronto 101 vs. Philadelphia 96
- May 02, 2019 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Toronto 95
- Apr 29, 2019 - Philadelphia 94 vs. Toronto 89
- Apr 27, 2019 - Toronto 108 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Feb 05, 2019 - Toronto 119 vs. Philadelphia 107
- Dec 22, 2018 - Philadelphia 126 vs. Toronto 101
- Dec 05, 2018 - Toronto 113 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Oct 30, 2018 - Toronto 129 vs. Philadelphia 112
- Jan 15, 2018 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Toronto 111
- Dec 23, 2017 - Toronto 102 vs. Philadelphia 86
- Dec 21, 2017 - Toronto 114 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Oct 21, 2017 - Toronto 128 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Apr 02, 2017 - Toronto 113 vs. Philadelphia 105
- Jan 18, 2017 - Philadelphia 94 vs. Toronto 89
- Dec 14, 2016 - Toronto 123 vs. Philadelphia 114
- Nov 28, 2016 - Toronto 122 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Apr 12, 2016 - Toronto 122 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Jan 09, 2016 - Toronto 108 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Dec 13, 2015 - Toronto 96 vs. Philadelphia 76
- Nov 11, 2015 - Toronto 119 vs. Philadelphia 103