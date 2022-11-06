Who's Playing
Chicago @ Toronto
Current Records: Chicago 5-5; Toronto 5-4
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Toronto Raptors are heading back home. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Scotiabank Arena. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.
The Raptors lost a heartbreaker to the Dallas Mavericks when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Friday. Toronto was just a bucket short of a win and fell 111-110 to Dallas. The losing side was boosted by small forward OG Anunoby, who had 27 points along with seven rebounds and five steals. This makes it three games in a row in which Anunoby has had at least five steals. Anunoby's points were the most he has had all year.
Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Chicago as they fell 123-119 to the Boston Celtics this past Friday. Small forward DeMar DeRozan put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 46 points and five assists.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Toronto is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Toronto ended up a good deal behind the Bulls when they played when the two teams previously met in March, losing 113-99. Maybe the Raptors will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $59.34
Odds
The Raptors are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -120
Series History
Toronto have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Chicago.
