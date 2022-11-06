Who's Playing

Chicago @ Toronto

Current Records: Chicago 5-5; Toronto 5-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Toronto Raptors are heading back home. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Scotiabank Arena. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

The Raptors lost a heartbreaker to the Dallas Mavericks when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Friday. Toronto was just a bucket short of a win and fell 111-110 to Dallas. The losing side was boosted by small forward OG Anunoby, who had 27 points along with seven rebounds and five steals. This makes it three games in a row in which Anunoby has had at least five steals. Anunoby's points were the most he has had all year.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Chicago as they fell 123-119 to the Boston Celtics this past Friday. Small forward DeMar DeRozan put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 46 points and five assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Toronto is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Toronto ended up a good deal behind the Bulls when they played when the two teams previously met in March, losing 113-99. Maybe the Raptors will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $59.34

Odds

The Raptors are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -120

Series History

Toronto have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Chicago.