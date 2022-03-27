Through 1 Quarter

The Toronto Raptors were the heavy favorites here for a reason. They are way out in front after one quarter with a 41-21 lead over the Indiana Pacers.

Toronto has enjoyed the tag-team combination of power forward Pascal Siakam and small forward OG Anunoby. The former has 11 points and three assists along with two steals, while the latter has 11 points. Small forward Oshae Brissett has done his best for Indiana, currently boasting 11 points (52% of their total) in addition to three rebounds.

Who's Playing

Indiana @ Toronto

Current Records: Indiana 25-49; Toronto 41-32

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will square off against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto will be strutting in after a victory while the Pacers will be stumbling in from a loss.

The night started off rough for Indiana on Thursday, and it ended that way, too. Their bruising 133-103 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies might stick with them for a while. Indiana was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 74-48. Indiana's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Lance Stephenson, who shot 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points.

Meanwhile, Toronto strolled past the Cleveland Cavaliers with points to spare on Thursday, taking the contest 117-104. Toronto's power forward Pascal Siakam did his thing and shot 6-for-7 from downtown and finished with 35 points, six assists and five boards.

The Pacers are now 25-49 while the Raptors sit at 41-32. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Indiana has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.50% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Toronto has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 44.30% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $59.60

Odds

The Raptors are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Raptors, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won 20 out of their last 31 games against Indiana.

Injury Report for Toronto

Malachi Flynn: Out (Hamstring)

Gary Trent Jr.: Out (Toe)

Injury Report for Indiana