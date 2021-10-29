Through 1 Quarter

The Utah Jazz were expected to win this one, and so far that's exactly how it's playing out. They are way out in front after one quarter with a 32-18 lead over the Houston Rockets.

The Jazz have enjoyed the tag-team combination of center Rudy Gobert and shooting guard Donovan Mitchell. The former has seven points in addition to six rebounds, while the latter has seven points and two assists. A double-double would be Gobert's fourth in a row.

Shooting guard Kevin Porter has led the way so far for Houston, as he has five points along with two boards.

Who's Playing

Utah @ Houston

Current Records: Utah 3-0; Houston 1-3

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will square off against the Houston Rockets on the road at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Toyota Center. Utah should still be riding high after a win, while the Rockets will be looking to right the ship.

Utah strolled past the Denver Nuggets with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 122-110. Utah's center Rudy Gobert filled up the stat sheet, dropping a double-double on 23 points and 16 boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least 16 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Houston came up short against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, falling 116-106. A silver lining for Houston was the play of shooting guard Eric Gordon, who had 22 points. Gordon's performance made up for a slower contest against the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

The Jazz are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Utah beat the Rockets 124-116 when the two teams previously met in May. The rematch might be a little tougher for Utah since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

Odds

The Jazz are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won 19 out of their last 31 games against Utah.

Injury Report for Houston

Danuel House Jr.: Out (Foot)

John Wall: Out (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for Utah