Who's Playing

Orlando @ Houston

Current Records: Orlando 11-21; Houston 9-21

What to Know

The Orlando Magic will head out on the road to face off against the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Toyota Center. If the contest is anything like Houston's 134-127 victory from their previous meeting in November, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Magic were just a bucket short of a win on Monday and fell 126-125 to the Atlanta Hawks. Orlando's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Markelle Fultz, who had 24 points and nine assists in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, the Rockets lost to the San Antonio Spurs at home by a decisive 124-105 margin. One thing holding Houston back was the mediocre play of power forward Jabari Smith, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Orlando is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on an eight-game streak of ATS wins.

The losses put Orlando at 11-21 and Houston at 9-21. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Magic are third worst in the league in points per game, with only 109.4 on average. The Rockets have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 44.20% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.45

Odds

The Magic are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Orlando.