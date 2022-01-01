Who's Playing
Denver @ Houston
Current Records: Denver 17-16; Houston 10-26
What to Know
The Houston Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Denver Nuggets and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 22 of 2020. Houston is getting right back to it as they host Denver at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 1 at Toyota Center. The Nuggets should still be feeling good after a victory, while Houston will be looking to right the ship.
Houston came up short against the Miami Heat on Friday, falling 120-110. One thing holding Houston back was the mediocre play of point guard Kevin Porter, who did not have his best game: he picked up six fouls and turned the ball over five times en route to a 3-for-11, 7-point finish.
Meanwhile, Denver was expected to lose against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Denver capped 2021 off with an 89-86 win over Golden State. The team accrued 60 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Denver's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Nikola Jokic, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 18 rebounds along with five dimes, and shooting guard Will Barton, who had 21 points.
Houston is expected to lose this next one by 6. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past six games, so buyers beware.
The Rockets are now 10-26 while the Nuggets sit at 17-16. Denver is 8-8 after wins this year, and Houston is 4-21 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
Odds
The Nuggets are a solid 6-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Houston have won 12 out of their last 22 games against Denver.
