The No. 5 seed Dallas Mavericks are hosting the No. 3 seed Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. The Mavericks step onto their home court up 2-0 after taking both games in Minnesota. In Game 2, Dallas knocked off the Timberwolves 109-108 after Luka Doncic hit a game-winning 3-pointer. Maxi Kleber (shoulder) is out for the Mavericks.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Mavericks are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Timberwolves vs. Mavericks odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 207.5.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks spread: Mavs -2.5

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks over/under: 207.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks money line: Dallas -136, Minnesota +115

MIN: The Timberwolves are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games

DAL: The Mavericks are 5-2 ATS in their past seven games

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic has been a difference-maker all over the floor for the Mavericks. Doncic has a smooth jumper to score from any spot on the court. The five-time All-Star also does damage as a facilitator, threading the needle with ease. He leads the team in scoring (28), rebounds (9.4), and assists (9.3) in the 2024 NBA playoffs. In the Game 2 win, Doncic dropped a triple-double with 32 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists.

Center Daniel Gafford is making his presence felt in the interior. Gafford has hovered around the rim for alley-oops while being a high-energy defender. The 25-year-old puts up 9.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. He's finished with double-digit points in back-to-back games. In his last outing, Gafford notched 16 points, five boards, and five blocks. See which team to pick here.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Guard Anthony Edwards hasn't played his best this series but he's capable of going off in any matchup. Edwards has superb athleticism to play defense at a high level but glides to the rim consistently. The 2020 first-overall pick ranks first on the team in points (27.5), assists (6.2), and steals (1.6) in the postseason. He's scored at least 27 points in seven games this postseason.

Center Naz Reid is another scorer on the floor for Minnesota. Reid has a reliable perimeter jumper to stretch the floor and be an asset offensively. The LSU product averages 11.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and shoots 40.7% from 3-point land off the bench in the 2024 NBA playoffs. In his last outing, Reid had 23 points and went 7-of-9 from 3-point land. This was his second straight game with 15-plus points. See which team to pick here.

