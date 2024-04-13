3rd Quarter Report

The Nuggets are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Spurs 68-52.

The Nuggets entered the match having won three straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Spurs step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Denver 56-24, San Antonio 20-60

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, April 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $40.25

What to Know

The Nuggets will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to square off against the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center. The Spurs took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Nuggets, who come in off a win.

The Nuggets had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 24 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Timberwolves by a score of 116-107.

It was another big night for Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 41 points and 11 rebounds. He hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for seven straight games.

Meanwhile, the Spurs gave up the first points and the most points on Wednesday. There's no need to mince words: the Spurs lost to the Thunder, and the Spurs lost bad. The score wound up at 127-89. San Antonio was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 68-35.

Denver's victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 56-24. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive performance across that stretch, as they averaged 124.5 points per game. As for San Antonio, their loss dropped their record down to 20-60.

The Nuggets didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Spurs when the teams last played last Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 110-105 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Nuggets since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Denver is a big 13-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Nuggets, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 7 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.