Watch Now: The Opinionated 7-Footers: NBA players that are worth $500M ( 2:06 )

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal was commended for being a good Samaritan recently after he helped a Florida driver stranded on the side of the road. The woman was driving down an interstate highway when her tire blew out.

Not only was the accident unexpected for the driver, but so was the first person to come help her out. The former NBA superstar center was driving down the same highway on Monday -- Shaq lives in the Orlando area -- when he saw the woman pull onto the side of the road, according to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office. The Facebook page of the office posted some footage of the situation grabbed by a patrol car's dashboard camera.

Given that Shaq's nicknames include Superman and The Big Diesel, it makes total sense that the former Lakers big man was a hero to someone in the context of an automotive issue.

This isn't the first time that Shaq has tried to provide car-related help to the public. Of course, the last time it happened -- which was during a segment on Inside The NBA -- his attempt at sage advice was rather questionable as he claimed that drivers could save money by filling up the tank from when it's half-empty to three-quarters full. The logic being that repeatedly doing this costs less than filling the tank up all the way over time.

"You're complaining about when it gets to zero, you spend $80. But when it gets to half, you put $20, then when it gets back to half, you put $20," he told co-host Kenny Smith.

For a less helpful Shaq, check the video down below.