Who's Playing

New York @ San Antonio

Current Records: New York 11-12; San Antonio 8-14

What to Know

The New York Knicks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at AT&T Center after having had a few days off. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

This past Saturday, New York lost to the Denver Nuggets at home by a decisive 113-99 margin. The Knicks were down 92-71 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of power forward Julius Randle, who had 24 points and eight assists along with seven rebounds.

San Antonio had lost two consecutive heartbreakers to the Phoenix Suns, and they left with a heavy heart again on Monday. The Spurs fell in a 108-104 heartbreaker. Point guard Dejounte Murray put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 17 points and 14 dimes in addition to six boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Knicks are expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take New York against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

New York came out on top in a nail-biter against San Antonio when the two teams previously met in May, sneaking past 102-98. The rematch might be a little tougher for New York since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

The Knicks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

San Antonio have won nine out of their last 12 games against New York.

Injury Report for San Antonio

Devin Vassell: Game-Time Decision (Thigh)

Keldon Johnson: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Zach Collins: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for New York