Who's Playing
Indiana @ San Antonio
Current Records: Indiana 28-35; San Antonio 15-47
What to Know
This Thursday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.46 points per matchup. They will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to AT&T Center at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday. The San Antonio Spurs will need to watch out since Indiana has now posted big point totals in their last three contests.
It was a close one, but on Tuesday the Pacers sidestepped the Dallas Mavericks for a 124-122 win. Indiana's point guard Tyrese Haliburton did his thing and had 32 points and six assists along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, San Antonio beat the Utah Jazz 102-94 on Tuesday. San Antonio's small forward Keldon Johnson filled up the stat sheet, picking up 25 points.
Indiana is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped the Pacers to 28-35 and the Spurs to 15-47. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.51
Odds
The Pacers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Indiana have won eight out of their last 14 games against San Antonio.
- Oct 21, 2022 - San Antonio 137 vs. Indiana 134
- Mar 12, 2022 - Indiana 119 vs. San Antonio 108
- Nov 01, 2021 - Indiana 131 vs. San Antonio 118
- Apr 19, 2021 - San Antonio 109 vs. Indiana 94
- Apr 03, 2021 - Indiana 139 vs. San Antonio 133
- Mar 02, 2020 - Indiana 116 vs. San Antonio 111
- Nov 23, 2018 - San Antonio 111 vs. Indiana 100
- Oct 24, 2018 - Indiana 116 vs. San Antonio 96
- Jan 21, 2018 - Indiana 94 vs. San Antonio 86
- Oct 29, 2017 - Indiana 97 vs. San Antonio 94
- Mar 01, 2017 - San Antonio 100 vs. Indiana 99
- Feb 13, 2017 - San Antonio 110 vs. Indiana 106
- Mar 07, 2016 - Indiana 99 vs. San Antonio 91
- Dec 21, 2015 - San Antonio 106 vs. Indiana 92