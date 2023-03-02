Who's Playing

Indiana @ San Antonio

Current Records: Indiana 28-35; San Antonio 15-47

What to Know

This Thursday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.46 points per matchup. They will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to AT&T Center at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday. The San Antonio Spurs will need to watch out since Indiana has now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

It was a close one, but on Tuesday the Pacers sidestepped the Dallas Mavericks for a 124-122 win. Indiana's point guard Tyrese Haliburton did his thing and had 32 points and six assists along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, San Antonio beat the Utah Jazz 102-94 on Tuesday. San Antonio's small forward Keldon Johnson filled up the stat sheet, picking up 25 points.

Indiana is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Pacers to 28-35 and the Spurs to 15-47. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.51

Odds

The Pacers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana have won eight out of their last 14 games against San Antonio.