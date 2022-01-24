Two of the best teams in the NBA face off at Footprint Center on Monday evening. The Phoenix Suns host the Utah Jazz in a Western Conference tilt on Monday. Phoenix is 36-9 overall and 18-5 at home this season. Utah (30-17) enters on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Warriors on Sunday. Deandre Ayton (ankle) is doubtful to play for Phoenix, with Jae Crowder (wrist) and Cameron Payne (wrist) ruled out. Donovan Mitchell (concussion), Bojan Bogdanovic (knee) and Hassan Whiteside (protocols) are all day-to-day for Utah.

Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET in Phoenix. Phoenix is listed as a 9.5-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 222.5 in the latest Jazz vs. Suns odds.

Jazz vs. Suns spread: Suns -9.5

Jazz vs. Suns over-under: 222.5 points

UTAH: The Jazz are 3-5 against the spread with no rest

PHX: The Suns are 11-12 against the spread in home games

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah is fantastic on the offensive end of the floor, leading the NBA with 1.16 points per possession. The Jazz lead the league in shooting efficiency, including the No. 1 mark in 3-pointers per game, and Utah also ranks in the top six in field-goal percentage and 3-point percentage. Utah is No. 2 in free-throw creation, with top-eight marks in offensive rebound rate, second-chance points and points in the paint.

Phoenix is a below-average rebounding team on both ends of the floor, which opens the door for the Jazz to attack the glass. On defense, Utah is giving up fewer than 1.09 points per possession, with a top-five mark in defensive rebound rate. The Jazz are near the top of the league in 3-point accuracy allowed, free throw accuracy allowed and assists allowed, with the Suns ranking No. 25 in free throw creation on offense.

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix has elite characteristics on both ends of the floor. The Suns are leading the NBA in net rating, out-scoring opponents by 7.9 points per 100 possessions. Phoenix's offense ranks in the top five, scoring 1.12 points per possession, and the Suns lead the NBA in field goal accuracy at 47.6 percent. The Suns are strongly above-average in turnover prevention, assists and 3-point shooting, with the Jazz ranking dead-last in the NBA in turnover creation on defense.

Phoenix also sports the No. 2 defense, giving up 1.04 points per possession, and the Suns are in the top three in field-goal percentage allowed, 3-point percentage allowed and assists allowed. The Suns create more than 15 turnovers per game, ranking in the top five in steals and fast-break points allowed. Utah is just No. 25 in the NBA in assists on offense, and Phoenix has the capability to slow the Jazz.

