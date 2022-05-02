Who's Playing

Dallas @ Phoenix

Current Records: Dallas 4-2; Phoenix 4-2

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Phoenix Suns and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 29 of 2019. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 10 p.m. ET May 2 at Footprint Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Mavericks came out on top in a nail-biter against the Utah Jazz this past Thursday, sneaking past 98-96. Dallas' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but point guard Luka Doncic led the charge as he had 24 points and eight assists along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Phoenix beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-109 this past Thursday. Phoenix's point guard Chris Paul did his thing and had 33 points and eight assists in addition to five boards.

Dallas is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought Dallas up to 4-2 and the Suns to 4-2. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mavericks rank second in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 104.7 on average. As for Phoenix, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.40%, which places them third in the league.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $113.99

Odds

The Suns are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Phoenix have won 17 out of their last 24 games against Dallas.