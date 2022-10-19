Who's Playing
Dallas @ Phoenix
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks will face off at 10 p.m. ET October 19th at Footprint Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Suns finished last year at 64-18 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season. Meanwhile, Dallas was on the positive side of .500 (52-30) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: Phoenix held their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.40%, good for third in the league. As for the Mavericks, they ranked second in points allowed per game, closing the 2021-2022 season allowing only 104.7 on average.
Phoenix has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.00
Odds
The Suns are a 4.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Phoenix have won 20 out of their last 31 games against Dallas.
- May 15, 2022 - Dallas 123 vs. Phoenix 90
- May 12, 2022 - Dallas 113 vs. Phoenix 86
- May 10, 2022 - Phoenix 110 vs. Dallas 80
- May 08, 2022 - Dallas 111 vs. Phoenix 101
- May 06, 2022 - Dallas 103 vs. Phoenix 94
- May 04, 2022 - Phoenix 129 vs. Dallas 109
- May 02, 2022 - Phoenix 121 vs. Dallas 114
- Jan 20, 2022 - Phoenix 109 vs. Dallas 101
- Nov 19, 2021 - Phoenix 112 vs. Dallas 104
- Nov 17, 2021 - Phoenix 105 vs. Dallas 98
- Feb 01, 2021 - Phoenix 109 vs. Dallas 108
- Jan 30, 2021 - Phoenix 111 vs. Dallas 105
- Dec 23, 2020 - Phoenix 106 vs. Dallas 102
- Aug 13, 2020 - Phoenix 128 vs. Dallas 102
- Aug 02, 2020 - Phoenix 117 vs. Dallas 115
- Jan 28, 2020 - Phoenix 133 vs. Dallas 104
- Nov 29, 2019 - Dallas 120 vs. Phoenix 113
- Apr 09, 2019 - Dallas 120 vs. Phoenix 109
- Jan 09, 2019 - Dallas 104 vs. Phoenix 94
- Dec 13, 2018 - Phoenix 99 vs. Dallas 89
- Oct 17, 2018 - Phoenix 121 vs. Dallas 100
- Apr 10, 2018 - Phoenix 124 vs. Dallas 97
- Jan 31, 2018 - Phoenix 102 vs. Dallas 88
- Dec 18, 2017 - Phoenix 97 vs. Dallas 91
- Apr 09, 2017 - Phoenix 124 vs. Dallas 111
- Mar 11, 2017 - Phoenix 100 vs. Dallas 98
- Jan 12, 2017 - Dallas 113 vs. Phoenix 108
- Jan 05, 2017 - Phoenix 102 vs. Dallas 95
- Jan 31, 2016 - Dallas 91 vs. Phoenix 78
- Dec 14, 2015 - Dallas 104 vs. Phoenix 94
- Oct 28, 2015 - Dallas 111 vs. Phoenix 95