Who's Playing

Dallas @ Phoenix

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks will face off at 10 p.m. ET October 19th at Footprint Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Suns finished last year at 64-18 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season. Meanwhile, Dallas was on the positive side of .500 (52-30) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: Phoenix held their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.40%, good for third in the league. As for the Mavericks, they ranked second in points allowed per game, closing the 2021-2022 season allowing only 104.7 on average.

Phoenix has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.00

Odds

The Suns are a 4.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Phoenix have won 20 out of their last 31 games against Dallas.