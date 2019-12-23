Suns vs. Nuggets: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Denver @ Phoenix

Current Records: Denver 20-8; Phoenix 11-18

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets might have tired legs after a game night as they head on the road against the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Denver is cruising in on a six-game winning streak while Phoenix is stumbling in off of six consecutive losses.

The Nuggets' and the Los Angeles Lakers' contest on Sunday was close at halftime, but the Nuggets turned on the heat in the second half with 73 points. The Nuggets were the clear victors by a 128-104 margin over Los Angeles. Denver can attribute much of their success to SG Gary Harris, who had 19 points and five assists, and PF Nikola Jokic, who had 18 points and five assists in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Phoenix and the Houston Rockets on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Phoenix falling 139-125, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for Phoenix was the play of SF Kelly Oubre Jr., who had 26 points along with five boards.

Denver's win lifted them to 20-8 while Phoenix's loss dropped them down to 11-18. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Denver comes into the matchup boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 101.8. Less enviably, Phoenix has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.80% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against Phoenix.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Altitude 2 Sports

Altitude 2 Sports Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Denver have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Phoenix.