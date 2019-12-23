Suns vs. Nuggets: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Suns vs. Nuggets basketball game
Who's Playing
Denver @ Phoenix
Current Records: Denver 20-8; Phoenix 11-18
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets might have tired legs after a game night as they head on the road against the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Denver is cruising in on a six-game winning streak while Phoenix is stumbling in off of six consecutive losses.
The Nuggets' and the Los Angeles Lakers' contest on Sunday was close at halftime, but the Nuggets turned on the heat in the second half with 73 points. The Nuggets were the clear victors by a 128-104 margin over Los Angeles. Denver can attribute much of their success to SG Gary Harris, who had 19 points and five assists, and PF Nikola Jokic, who had 18 points and five assists in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Phoenix and the Houston Rockets on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Phoenix falling 139-125, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for Phoenix was the play of SF Kelly Oubre Jr., who had 26 points along with five boards.
Denver's win lifted them to 20-8 while Phoenix's loss dropped them down to 11-18. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Denver comes into the matchup boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 101.8. Less enviably, Phoenix has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.80% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against Phoenix.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Altitude 2 Sports
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
Series History
Denver have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Phoenix.
- Nov 24, 2019 - Denver 116 vs. Phoenix 104
- Oct 25, 2019 - Denver 108 vs. Phoenix 107
- Jan 25, 2019 - Denver 132 vs. Phoenix 95
- Jan 12, 2019 - Phoenix 102 vs. Denver 93
- Dec 29, 2018 - Denver 122 vs. Phoenix 118
- Oct 20, 2018 - Denver 119 vs. Phoenix 91
- Feb 10, 2018 - Denver 123 vs. Phoenix 113
- Jan 19, 2018 - Phoenix 108 vs. Denver 100
- Jan 03, 2018 - Denver 134 vs. Phoenix 111
- Jan 28, 2017 - Denver 123 vs. Phoenix 112
- Jan 26, 2017 - Denver 127 vs. Phoenix 120
- Nov 27, 2016 - Denver 120 vs. Phoenix 114
- Nov 16, 2016 - Denver 120 vs. Phoenix 104
- Mar 10, 2016 - Denver 116 vs. Phoenix 98
- Dec 23, 2015 - Denver 104 vs. Phoenix 96
- Nov 20, 2015 - Phoenix 114 vs. Denver 107
- Nov 14, 2015 - Phoenix 105 vs. Denver 81
