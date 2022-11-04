Who's Playing
Portland @ Phoenix
Current Records: Portland 5-2; Phoenix 6-1
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET Nov. 4 at Footprint Center. The Suns are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
Phoenix was able to grind out a solid win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, winning 116-107. Phoenix's small forward Cameron Johnson was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 7-for-11 from downtown and finishing with 29 points.
Meanwhile, Portland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 111-106 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite the defeat, the Trail Blazers had strong showings from center Jusuf Nurkic, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 13 rebounds, and shooting guard Anfernee Simons, who had 31 points and eight assists.
The Suns are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.
It was close but no cigar for Phoenix as they fell 113-111 to Portland in the teams' previous meeting in October. Maybe Phoenix will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Bally Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.00
Odds
The Suns are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Phoenix.
- Oct 21, 2022 - Portland 113 vs. Phoenix 111
- Mar 02, 2022 - Phoenix 120 vs. Portland 90
- Dec 14, 2021 - Phoenix 111 vs. Portland 107
- Nov 10, 2021 - Phoenix 119 vs. Portland 109
- Oct 23, 2021 - Portland 134 vs. Phoenix 105
- May 13, 2021 - Phoenix 118 vs. Portland 117
- Mar 11, 2021 - Phoenix 127 vs. Portland 121
- Feb 22, 2021 - Phoenix 132 vs. Portland 100
- Mar 10, 2020 - Portland 121 vs. Phoenix 105
- Mar 06, 2020 - Phoenix 127 vs. Portland 117
- Dec 30, 2019 - Phoenix 122 vs. Portland 116
- Dec 16, 2019 - Portland 111 vs. Phoenix 110
- Mar 09, 2019 - Portland 127 vs. Phoenix 120
- Jan 24, 2019 - Portland 120 vs. Phoenix 106
- Dec 06, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Phoenix 86
- Feb 24, 2018 - Portland 106 vs. Phoenix 104
- Jan 16, 2018 - Portland 118 vs. Phoenix 111
- Oct 28, 2017 - Portland 114 vs. Phoenix 107
- Oct 18, 2017 - Portland 124 vs. Phoenix 76
- Apr 01, 2017 - Portland 130 vs. Phoenix 117
- Mar 12, 2017 - Portland 110 vs. Phoenix 101
- Nov 08, 2016 - Portland 124 vs. Phoenix 121
- Nov 02, 2016 - Phoenix 118 vs. Portland 115
- Dec 11, 2015 - Portland 106 vs. Phoenix 96
- Oct 31, 2015 - Phoenix 101 vs. Portland 90
- Oct 30, 2015 - Phoenix 110 vs. Portland 92