Who's Playing

Portland @ Phoenix

Current Records: Portland 5-2; Phoenix 6-1

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET Nov. 4 at Footprint Center. The Suns are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Phoenix was able to grind out a solid win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, winning 116-107. Phoenix's small forward Cameron Johnson was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 7-for-11 from downtown and finishing with 29 points.

Meanwhile, Portland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 111-106 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite the defeat, the Trail Blazers had strong showings from center Jusuf Nurkic, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 13 rebounds, and shooting guard Anfernee Simons, who had 31 points and eight assists.

The Suns are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

It was close but no cigar for Phoenix as they fell 113-111 to Portland in the teams' previous meeting in October. Maybe Phoenix will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.00

Odds

The Suns are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Phoenix.