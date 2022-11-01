Who's Playing

Orlando @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Orlando 1-6; Oklahoma City 3-3

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder are favored to win for the first time this season. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Paycom Center after having had a few days off. The Thunder should still be riding high after a victory, while Orlando will be looking to get back in the win column.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Oklahoma City ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Saturday with a 117-111 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 38 points and nine assists along with six boards.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 60-60 at halftime, but Orlando was not quite Dallas' equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. Orlando took a 114-105 hit to the loss column. One thing holding the Magic back was the mediocre play of small forward Franz Wagner, who did not have his best game: he played for 35 minutes with 3-for-12 shooting.

The Thunder are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Oklahoma City is now 3-3 while Orlando sits at 1-6. Oklahoma City is 2-0 after wins this year, and Orlando is 1-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Thunder are a 3.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Oklahoma City have won ten out of their last 14 games against Orlando.