Who's Playing
Orlando @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Orlando 1-6; Oklahoma City 3-3
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder are favored to win for the first time this season. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Paycom Center after having had a few days off. The Thunder should still be riding high after a victory, while Orlando will be looking to get back in the win column.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Oklahoma City ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Saturday with a 117-111 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 38 points and nine assists along with six boards.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 60-60 at halftime, but Orlando was not quite Dallas' equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. Orlando took a 114-105 hit to the loss column. One thing holding the Magic back was the mediocre play of small forward Franz Wagner, who did not have his best game: he played for 35 minutes with 3-for-12 shooting.
The Thunder are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Oklahoma City is now 3-3 while Orlando sits at 1-6. Oklahoma City is 2-0 after wins this year, and Orlando is 1-4 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $4.00
Odds
The Thunder are a 3.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Oklahoma City have won ten out of their last 14 games against Orlando.
- Mar 23, 2022 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Orlando 102
- Mar 20, 2022 - Orlando 90 vs. Oklahoma City 85
- Jan 02, 2021 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Orlando 99
- Dec 29, 2020 - Orlando 118 vs. Oklahoma City 107
- Jan 22, 2020 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Orlando 114
- Nov 05, 2019 - Oklahoma City 102 vs. Orlando 94
- Feb 05, 2019 - Oklahoma City 132 vs. Orlando 122
- Jan 29, 2019 - Oklahoma City 126 vs. Orlando 117
- Feb 26, 2018 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Orlando 105
- Nov 29, 2017 - Orlando 121 vs. Oklahoma City 108
- Mar 29, 2017 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Orlando 106
- Nov 13, 2016 - Orlando 119 vs. Oklahoma City 117
- Feb 03, 2016 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Orlando 114
- Oct 30, 2015 - Oklahoma City 139 vs. Orlando 136