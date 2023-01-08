Who's Playing
Dallas @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Dallas 23-17; Oklahoma City 17-22
What to Know
This Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.9 points per game. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Dallas Mavericks at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 8 at Paycom Center. The contest is expected to be a close one, with OKC going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.
The Thunder had enough points to win and then some against the Washington Wizards this past Friday, taking their matchup 127-110. It was another big night for Oklahoma City's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 30 points.
Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Dallas proved too difficult a challenge. Dallas was able to grind out a solid victory over New Orleans, winning 127-117. Dallas relied on the efforts of center Christian Wood, who had 28 points in addition to six boards, and point guard Luka Doncic, who dropped a triple-double on 34 points, ten assists, and ten rebounds. Doncic now has nine triple-doubles this season.
Their wins bumped the Thunder to 17-22 and the Mavericks to 23-17. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, OKC and Dallas will really light up the scoreboard Sunday.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.21
Odds
The Thunder are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Thunder, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -115
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 17 out of their last 31 games against Dallas.
