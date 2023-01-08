Who's Playing

Dallas @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Dallas 23-17; Oklahoma City 17-22

What to Know

This Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.9 points per game. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Dallas Mavericks at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 8 at Paycom Center. The contest is expected to be a close one, with OKC going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

The Thunder had enough points to win and then some against the Washington Wizards this past Friday, taking their matchup 127-110. It was another big night for Oklahoma City's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 30 points.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Dallas proved too difficult a challenge. Dallas was able to grind out a solid victory over New Orleans, winning 127-117. Dallas relied on the efforts of center Christian Wood, who had 28 points in addition to six boards, and point guard Luka Doncic, who dropped a triple-double on 34 points, ten assists, and ten rebounds. Doncic now has nine triple-doubles this season.

Their wins bumped the Thunder to 17-22 and the Mavericks to 23-17. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, OKC and Dallas will really light up the scoreboard Sunday.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.21

Odds

The Thunder are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Thunder, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -115

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 17 out of their last 31 games against Dallas.