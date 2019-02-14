Thunder vs. Pelicans odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from proven model on 41-26 run

Jrue Holiday and the New Orleans Pelicans play host to Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, and tipoff from Smoothie King Center is set for 8 p.m. ET. This will mark the fourth game back for Anthony Davis, who will play out the remainder of the season for the Pelicans after New Orleans failed to pull the trigger on a trade deadline offer. The first three have gone about as poorly as would be expected after all that drama, with the Pelicans winning just one and being blown out by 30 points against the Magic on their home floor the last time out. The Thunder are listed as a five-point road favorite for this game, while the over-under for total points is 236.5 in the latest Thunder vs Pelicans odds. Before you make any Thunder vs. Pelicans picks or NBA predictions of your own, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The Thunder have won 11 of their past 12 games.



The model is well aware of how well Oklahoma City has played lately, led by the incredible play of MVP candidate Paul George. The Thunder have won 11 of their past 12 games, and George has averaged 36 points during that time. He's coming off of a 47-point triple-double his last time out, highlighted by a white hot (8 of 13) 3-point shooting display.

Russell Westbrook has been a driving force in OKC's recent winning streak too, posting a triple-double in 10 straight games entering this contest. He's averaging 20 points, 14 assists, and 13 rebounds during that time, highlighted by a 23-point, 17-rebound, 16-assist showing against the Pelicans.

Just because OKC has looked unstoppable lately, doesn't mean it will cover the spread against the Pelicans, though.

The model is also well aware that the Thunder enter this game pretty banged-up, with two of their key contributors out. Both Dennis Schroder and Jerami Grant will miss this game, leaving OKC's winning streak looking pretty vulnerable. The drop off from Grant and Schroder to Patrick Patterson and Raymond Felton is a big one.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans are getting healthy just in time for this matchup. Davis, Julius Randle and Jahlil Okafor have been re-inserted into the rotation after missing some time with injury, while Elfrid Payton has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for this one. The Pels have already beaten the Thunder at the Smoothie King Center once this season, and they had covered the spread in six of eight home games prior to their implosion against the Magic. Could this be a spot to target a bounce-back game from the Pelicans?

