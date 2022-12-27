Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: San Antonio 11-22; Oklahoma City 14-19
What to Know
This Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.85 points per contest. They will play host again and welcome the San Antonio Spurs to Paycom Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Tuesday. The Thunder and San Antonio are even-steven over their past 32 head-to-heads (16-16).
OKC fought the good fight in their overtime game against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 128-125. The loss was just more heartbreak for Oklahoma City, who fell 105-101 when the teams previously met in November. Small forward Luguentz Dort had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 39 minutes on the court.
Speaking of close games: San Antonio was expected to lose against the Utah Jazz on Monday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. San Antonio ultimately received the gift of a 126-122 victory from a begrudging Utah squad. Among those leading the charge for them was center Jakob Poeltl, who had 16 points along with nine rebounds and four blocks. Poeltl hadn't helped his team much against the Orlando Magic this past Friday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Oklahoma City is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-6 against the spread when favored.
San Antonio's win lifted them to 11-22 while Oklahoma City's defeat dropped them down to 14-19. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.05
Odds
The Thunder are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Oklahoma City and San Antonio both have 16 wins in their last 32 games.
- Nov 30, 2022 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. San Antonio 111
- Mar 16, 2022 - San Antonio 122 vs. Oklahoma City 120
- Feb 16, 2022 - San Antonio 114 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Jan 19, 2022 - San Antonio 118 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Nov 07, 2021 - Oklahoma City 99 vs. San Antonio 94
- Mar 04, 2021 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. San Antonio 102
- Feb 24, 2021 - Oklahoma City 102 vs. San Antonio 99
- Jan 12, 2021 - San Antonio 112 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Feb 23, 2020 - Oklahoma City 131 vs. San Antonio 103
- Feb 11, 2020 - San Antonio 114 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Jan 02, 2020 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. San Antonio 103
- Nov 07, 2019 - San Antonio 121 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Mar 02, 2019 - San Antonio 116 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Jan 12, 2019 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. San Antonio 112
- Jan 10, 2019 - San Antonio 154 vs. Oklahoma City 147
- Mar 29, 2018 - San Antonio 103 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Mar 10, 2018 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. San Antonio 94
- Dec 03, 2017 - Oklahoma City 90 vs. San Antonio 87
- Nov 17, 2017 - San Antonio 104 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Mar 31, 2017 - San Antonio 100 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Mar 09, 2017 - Oklahoma City 102 vs. San Antonio 92
- Jan 31, 2017 - San Antonio 108 vs. Oklahoma City 94
- May 12, 2016 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. San Antonio 99
- May 10, 2016 - Oklahoma City 95 vs. San Antonio 91
- May 08, 2016 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. San Antonio 97
- May 06, 2016 - San Antonio 100 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- May 02, 2016 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. San Antonio 97
- Apr 30, 2016 - San Antonio 124 vs. Oklahoma City 92
- Apr 12, 2016 - San Antonio 102 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Mar 26, 2016 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. San Antonio 92
- Mar 12, 2016 - San Antonio 93 vs. Oklahoma City 85
- Oct 28, 2015 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. San Antonio 106