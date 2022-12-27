Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: San Antonio 11-22; Oklahoma City 14-19

What to Know

This Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.85 points per contest. They will play host again and welcome the San Antonio Spurs to Paycom Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Tuesday. The Thunder and San Antonio are even-steven over their past 32 head-to-heads (16-16).

OKC fought the good fight in their overtime game against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 128-125. The loss was just more heartbreak for Oklahoma City, who fell 105-101 when the teams previously met in November. Small forward Luguentz Dort had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 39 minutes on the court.

Speaking of close games: San Antonio was expected to lose against the Utah Jazz on Monday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. San Antonio ultimately received the gift of a 126-122 victory from a begrudging Utah squad. Among those leading the charge for them was center Jakob Poeltl, who had 16 points along with nine rebounds and four blocks. Poeltl hadn't helped his team much against the Orlando Magic this past Friday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Oklahoma City is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-6 against the spread when favored.

San Antonio's win lifted them to 11-22 while Oklahoma City's defeat dropped them down to 14-19. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.05

Odds

The Thunder are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Oklahoma City and San Antonio both have 16 wins in their last 32 games.