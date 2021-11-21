Through 2 Quarters

The Minnesota Timberwolves are giving their home crowd exactly what it was hoping to see. They are way out in front at halftime with a 74-43 lead over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Shooting guard Anthony Edwards has led the way so far for the Timberwolves, as he has shot 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and has recorded 21 points. One thing to keep an eye out for is Jaden McDaniels' foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Memphis has been led by small forward Desmond Bane, who so far has 14 points in addition to four boards.

This is tied with the least points the Grizz has had yet this season going into the third quarter.

Who's Playing

Memphis @ Minnesota

Current Records: Memphis 8-7; Minnesota 6-9

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't won a game against the Memphis Grizzlies since March 23 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought this past Saturday. The Timberwolves will stay at home another game and welcome Memphis at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 20 at Target Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Minnesota made easy work of the San Antonio Spurs this past Thursday and carried off a 115-90 win. It was another big night for Minnesota's center Karl-Anthony Towns, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 12 boards in addition to five assists.

Meanwhile, Memphis had enough points to win and then some against the Los Angeles Clippers this past Thursday, taking their contest 120-108. Memphis' point guard Ja Morant did his thing and had 28 points and five assists along with five rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Timberwolves are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Minnesota up to 6-9 and the Grizzlies to 8-7. Minnesota is 2-3 after wins this year, Memphis 3-4.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports North Plus

Bally Sports North Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $41.00

Odds

The Timberwolves are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Grizzlies as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis have won 16 out of their last 22 games against Minnesota.

Nov 08, 2021 - Memphis 125 vs. Minnesota 118

May 05, 2021 - Memphis 139 vs. Minnesota 135

Apr 02, 2021 - Memphis 120 vs. Minnesota 108

Jan 13, 2021 - Memphis 118 vs. Minnesota 107

Jan 07, 2020 - Memphis 119 vs. Minnesota 112

Dec 01, 2019 - Memphis 115 vs. Minnesota 107

Nov 06, 2019 - Memphis 137 vs. Minnesota 121

Mar 23, 2019 - Minnesota 112 vs. Memphis 99

Feb 05, 2019 - Memphis 108 vs. Minnesota 106

Jan 30, 2019 - Minnesota 99 vs. Memphis 97

Nov 18, 2018 - Memphis 100 vs. Minnesota 87

Apr 09, 2018 - Minnesota 113 vs. Memphis 94

Mar 26, 2018 - Memphis 101 vs. Minnesota 93

Dec 04, 2017 - Memphis 95 vs. Minnesota 92

Feb 04, 2017 - Memphis 107 vs. Minnesota 99

Nov 19, 2016 - Memphis 93 vs. Minnesota 71

Nov 01, 2016 - Minnesota 116 vs. Memphis 80

Oct 26, 2016 - Memphis 102 vs. Minnesota 98

Mar 16, 2016 - Minnesota 114 vs. Memphis 108

Feb 19, 2016 - Memphis 109 vs. Minnesota 104

Jan 23, 2016 - Minnesota 106 vs. Memphis 101

Nov 15, 2015 - Memphis 114 vs. Minnesota 106

Injury Report for Minnesota

Josh Okogie: Game-Time Decision (Back)

Naz Reid: Game-Time Decision (Foot)

Injury Report for Memphis