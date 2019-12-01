Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies basketball game
Who's Playing
Minnesota (home) vs. Memphis (away)
Current Records: Minnesota 10-8; Memphis 5-13
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.61 points per contest. They will head out on the road to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Target Center. The Grizzlies stagger in eager to bring about an end to their six-game losing streak.
It was a hard-fought game, but Memphis had to settle for a 103-94 loss against the Utah Jazz last week. Memphis was up 55-40 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead.
As for Minnesota, Minnesota can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They enjoyed a cozy 113-101 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Minnesota's success was spearheaded by the efforts of SF Andrew Wiggins, who had 26 points in addition to eight boards, and C Karl-Anthony Towns, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 14 boards along with six dimes. That's eight consecutive double-doubles for Towns.
Memphis is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.
Minnesota's victory lifted them to 10-8 while Memphis' defeat dropped them down to 5-13. We'll see if the Timberwolves can repeat their recent success or if the Grizzlies bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.75
Odds
The Timberwolves are a big 11-point favorite against the Grizzlies.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 230
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis have won ten out of their last 16 games against Minnesota.
- Nov 06, 2019 - Memphis 137 vs. Minnesota 121
- Mar 23, 2019 - Minnesota 112 vs. Memphis 99
- Feb 05, 2019 - Memphis 108 vs. Minnesota 106
- Jan 30, 2019 - Minnesota 99 vs. Memphis 97
- Nov 18, 2018 - Memphis 100 vs. Minnesota 87
- Apr 09, 2018 - Minnesota 113 vs. Memphis 94
- Mar 26, 2018 - Memphis 101 vs. Minnesota 93
- Dec 04, 2017 - Memphis 95 vs. Minnesota 92
- Feb 04, 2017 - Memphis 107 vs. Minnesota 99
- Nov 19, 2016 - Memphis 93 vs. Minnesota 71
- Nov 01, 2016 - Minnesota 116 vs. Memphis 80
- Oct 26, 2016 - Memphis 102 vs. Minnesota 98
- Mar 16, 2016 - Minnesota 114 vs. Memphis 108
- Feb 19, 2016 - Memphis 109 vs. Minnesota 104
- Jan 23, 2016 - Minnesota 106 vs. Memphis 101
- Nov 15, 2015 - Memphis 114 vs. Minnesota 106
