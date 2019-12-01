Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Minnesota (home) vs. Memphis (away)

Current Records: Minnesota 10-8; Memphis 5-13

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.61 points per contest. They will head out on the road to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Target Center. The Grizzlies stagger in eager to bring about an end to their six-game losing streak.

It was a hard-fought game, but Memphis had to settle for a 103-94 loss against the Utah Jazz last week. Memphis was up 55-40 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead.

As for Minnesota, Minnesota can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They enjoyed a cozy 113-101 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Minnesota's success was spearheaded by the efforts of SF Andrew Wiggins, who had 26 points in addition to eight boards, and C Karl-Anthony Towns, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 14 boards along with six dimes. That's eight consecutive double-doubles for Towns.

Memphis is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

Minnesota's victory lifted them to 10-8 while Memphis' defeat dropped them down to 5-13. We'll see if the Timberwolves can repeat their recent success or if the Grizzlies bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.75

Odds

The Timberwolves are a big 11-point favorite against the Grizzlies.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 230

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis have won ten out of their last 16 games against Minnesota.