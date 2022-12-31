Who's Playing
Detroit @ Minnesota
Current Records: Detroit 9-29; Minnesota 16-20
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons haven't won a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves since March 6 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. They will face off at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Target Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The odds don't look promising for the Pistons, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Detroit's 2022 ended with a 132-118 loss against the Chicago Bulls on Friday. Shooting guard Jaden Ivey (22 points) and small forward Bojan Bogdanovic (20 points) were the top scorers for Detroit.
Meanwhile, Minnesota came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, falling 123-114. Shooting guard Anthony Edwards put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 30 points and ten boards.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Allowing an average of 118.87 points per game, Detroit hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
Odds
The Timberwolves are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Detroit have won eight out of their last 13 games against Minnesota.
- Feb 06, 2022 - Minnesota 118 vs. Detroit 105
- Feb 03, 2022 - Minnesota 128 vs. Detroit 117
- May 11, 2021 - Minnesota 119 vs. Detroit 100
- Dec 23, 2020 - Minnesota 111 vs. Detroit 101
- Nov 11, 2019 - Minnesota 120 vs. Detroit 114
- Mar 06, 2019 - Detroit 131 vs. Minnesota 114
- Dec 19, 2018 - Detroit 129 vs. Minnesota 123
- Nov 19, 2017 - Detroit 100 vs. Minnesota 97
- Oct 25, 2017 - Detroit 122 vs. Minnesota 101
- Feb 03, 2017 - Detroit 116 vs. Minnesota 108
- Dec 09, 2016 - Detroit 117 vs. Minnesota 90
- Dec 31, 2015 - Detroit 115 vs. Minnesota 90
- Nov 20, 2015 - Detroit 96 vs. Minnesota 86