Who's Playing

Detroit @ Minnesota

Current Records: Detroit 9-29; Minnesota 16-20

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons haven't won a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves since March 6 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. They will face off at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Target Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The odds don't look promising for the Pistons, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Detroit's 2022 ended with a 132-118 loss against the Chicago Bulls on Friday. Shooting guard Jaden Ivey (22 points) and small forward Bojan Bogdanovic (20 points) were the top scorers for Detroit.

Meanwhile, Minnesota came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, falling 123-114. Shooting guard Anthony Edwards put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 30 points and ten boards.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Allowing an average of 118.87 points per game, Detroit hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports Detroit Plus

Bally Sports Detroit Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Timberwolves are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Detroit have won eight out of their last 13 games against Minnesota.