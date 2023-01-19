Who's Playing

Toronto @ Minnesota

Current Records: Toronto 20-25; Minnesota 22-24

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't won a game against the Toronto Raptors since Feb. 14 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Minnesota is getting right back to it as they host Toronto at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at Target Center. While the odds are definitely not in the Timberwolves' favor, at least they'll be on their home court in front of their own fans.

It was close but no cigar for Minnesota as they fell 122-118 to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Minnesota's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Kyle Anderson, who almost dropped a triple-double on 13 points, 11 rebounds, and eight dimes.

Meanwhile, Toronto came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, falling 130-122. One thing holding Toronto back was the mediocre play of small forward OG Anunoby, who did not have his best game: he played for 34 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-13 shooting.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Allowing an average of 115.59 points per game, the Timberwolves haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports North Plus

Bally Sports North Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Raptors are a 3.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 3-point favorite.

Series History

Toronto have won ten out of their last 14 games against Minnesota.