Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Minnesota
Current Records: Oklahoma City 18-24; Minnesota 10-32
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Target Center after having had a few days off. The Timberwolves are the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.
Minnesota ended up a good deal behind the Phoenix Suns when they played this past Friday, losing 113-101. Small forward Anthony Edwards had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-18 shooting and turning the ball over seven times in his 36 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City came out on top in a nail-biter against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, sneaking past 114-112. Small forward Luguentz Dort (23 points) was the top scorer for OKC.
Oklahoma City's victory lifted them to 18-24 while Minnesota's defeat dropped them down to 10-32. Allowing an average of 117.21 points per game, the Timberwolves haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Timberwolves are a slight 2-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 12 out of their last 21 games against Minnesota.
