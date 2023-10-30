Who's Playing
Portland Trail Blazers @ Toronto Raptors
Current Records: Portland 0-3, Toronto 1-2
How To Watch
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.87
What to Know
Having just played yesterday, the Portland Trail Blazers will head out on the road to face off against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on October 30th at Scotiabank Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
The Trail Blazers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They suffered a bruising 126-98 loss at the hands of Philadelphia. The Trail Blazers found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 16.7% worse than the opposition.
Meanwhile, Toronto came up short against Philadelphia on Saturday and fell 114-107. The Raptors have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Despite the defeat, the Raptors got a solid performance out of Scottie Barnes, who earned 24 points along with 8 rebounds. Barnes is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now blocked two or more in the last three games he's played.
Portland's defeat dropped their record down to 0-3. As for Toronto, they now have a losing record at 1-2.
Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead to Monday, the Raptors are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. Bettors picking Portland against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.
The Trail Blazers ended up a good deal behind the Raptors when the teams last played back in January, losing 123-105. Can the Trail Blazers avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Toronto is a big 8.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Raptors, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 7-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 217 points.
Series History
Portland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Toronto 123 vs. Portland 105
- Jan 08, 2023 - Toronto 117 vs. Portland 105
- Jan 23, 2022 - Portland 114 vs. Toronto 105
- Nov 15, 2021 - Portland 118 vs. Toronto 113
- Mar 28, 2021 - Portland 122 vs. Toronto 117
- Jan 11, 2021 - Portland 112 vs. Toronto 111
- Jan 07, 2020 - Portland 101 vs. Toronto 99
- Nov 13, 2019 - Toronto 114 vs. Portland 106
- Mar 01, 2019 - Toronto 119 vs. Portland 117
- Dec 14, 2018 - Portland 128 vs. Toronto 122