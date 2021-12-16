Who's Playing

Memphis @ Portland

Current Records: Memphis 17-11; Portland 11-17

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The game is expected to be a close one, with Memphis going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Grizzlies on Monday. They really took it to the Philadelphia 76ers for a full four quarters, racking up a 126-91 victory at home. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Memphis had established a 101-75 advantage. The top scorers for Memphis were small forward Dillon Brooks (23 points) and power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (22 points).

Meanwhile, Portland fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 111-107. Shooting guard Anfernee Simons had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 32 minutes but putting up just eight points on 3-for-13 shooting.

Memphis' win lifted them to 17-11 while Portland's defeat dropped them down to 11-17. If Memphis want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Trail Blazers' center Jusuf Nurkic, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds along with five assists, and point guard Damian Lillard, who posted a double-double on 31 points and ten dimes. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.52

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Trail Blazers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland have won 12 out of their last 22 games against Memphis.

Oct 27, 2021 - Portland 116 vs. Memphis 96

Apr 28, 2021 - Portland 130 vs. Memphis 109

Apr 25, 2021 - Memphis 120 vs. Portland 113

Apr 23, 2021 - Memphis 130 vs. Portland 128

Aug 15, 2020 - Portland 126 vs. Memphis 122

Jul 31, 2020 - Portland 140 vs. Memphis 135

Feb 12, 2020 - Memphis 111 vs. Portland 104

Apr 03, 2019 - Portland 116 vs. Memphis 89

Mar 05, 2019 - Memphis 120 vs. Portland 111

Dec 19, 2018 - Portland 99 vs. Memphis 92

Dec 12, 2018 - Memphis 92 vs. Portland 83

Apr 01, 2018 - Portland 113 vs. Memphis 98

Mar 28, 2018 - Memphis 108 vs. Portland 103

Nov 20, 2017 - Portland 100 vs. Memphis 92

Nov 07, 2017 - Memphis 98 vs. Portland 97

Jan 27, 2017 - Portland 112 vs. Memphis 109

Dec 08, 2016 - Memphis 88 vs. Portland 86

Nov 06, 2016 - Portland 100 vs. Memphis 94

Feb 08, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Memphis 106

Jan 04, 2016 - Memphis 91 vs. Portland 78

Nov 13, 2015 - Memphis 101 vs. Portland 100

Nov 05, 2015 - Portland 115 vs. Memphis 96

Injury Report for Portland

Tony Snell: Out (Personal)

CJ McCollum: Out (Chest)

Cody Zeller: Out (Kneecap)

Injury Report for Memphis