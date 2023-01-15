Who's Playing

Dallas @ Portland

Current Records: Dallas 24-20; Portland 20-22

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers and the Dallas Mavericks will face off at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 15 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Portland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory.

Dallas is out to make up for these teams' matchup this past Saturday. The Trail Blazers strolled past the Mavericks with points to spare, taking the game 136-119. Portland's point guard Damian Lillard did his thing and posted a double-double on 36 points and ten dimes in addition to five boards. Dame's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Portland is now 20-22 while Dallas sits at 24-20. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Trail Blazers enter the contest with 21.6 fouls drawn per game on average, good for third best in the league. But the Mavericks are even better: they come into the matchup boasting the most fouls drawn per game in the league at 22.6. Be prepared to get familiar with the officiating crew.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus

Bally Sports Southwest Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.00

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Dallas have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Portland.