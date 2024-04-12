1st Quarter Report

The Rockets need a win to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. They have jumped out to a quick 38-28 lead against the Jazz.

If the Rockets keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 40-40 in no time. On the other hand, the Jazz will have to make due with a 29-51 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Houston 39-40, Utah 29-50

How To Watch

When: Thursday, April 11, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ-TV 14

What to Know

The Rockets will be playing the full four quarters on Thursday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to square off against the Utah Jazz at 9:00 p.m. ET at Delta Center. The Jazz took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Rockets, who come in off a win.

The Rockets can finally bid farewell to their five-game losing streak thanks to their game on Tuesday. They walked away with a 118-106 victory over the Magic.

Fred VanVleet was a one-man wrecking crew for the Rockets as he went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 37 points and 6 assists. VanVleet continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, the Jazz pushed their score to 121 the last time they played they, but on Tuesday they couldn't quite do it again. They lost to the Nuggets at home by a decisive 111-95 margin. Utah's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it 13 in a row.

Houston's win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 39-40. As for Utah, their loss dropped their record down to 29-50.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Rockets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.2 turnovers per game. It's a different story for the Jazz, though, as they've been averaging 14.9. Given the Rockets' sizable advantage in that area, the Jazz will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Rockets barely slipped by the Jazz in their previous matchup two weeks ago, winning 101-100. Will the Rockets repeat their success, or do the Jazz have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Houston is a big 10.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 227.5 points.

Series History

Utah and Houston both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.