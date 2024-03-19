1st Quarter Report

The Jazz fell flat on their face against the Timberwolves last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. The Jazz have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Timberwolves 37-25.

The Jazz came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Minnesota 46-21, Utah 29-38

How To Watch

When: Monday, March 18, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, March 18, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.49

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Utah Jazz at 9:00 p.m. ET on March 18th at Delta Center. The Timberwolves have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Saturday, the Timberwolves' game was all tied up 48-48 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They were the clear victor by a 119-100 margin over Utah. Winning is a bit easier when you make 13 more threes than your opponent, as the Timberwolves did.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Timberwolves to victory, but perhaps none more so than Anthony Edwards, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 31 points and ten rebounds. Edwards hasn't dropped below 25 points for three straight games. Naz Reid was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Minnesota's victory bumped their record up to 46-21. As for Utah, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 12 of their last 15 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 29-38 record this season.

As for their game on Monday, the Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites on the road.

The Timberwolves took their win against the Jazz when the teams last played on Saturday by a conclusive 119-100. Will the Timberwolves repeat their success, or do the Jazz have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Minnesota is a solid 7-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Utah.