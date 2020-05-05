Vanessa Bryant reveals that she found a letter from Kobe Bryant the day before her birthday
Vanessa waited until her birthday on Tuesday to open the letter
Vanessa Bryant celebrated her birthday on Tuesday and was able to do it with a little bit of comfort. In an Instagram post, Vanessa revealed that Kobe Bryant had left a letter for her and she found it on Monday.
Vanessa elected to hold onto the letter until Tuesday and open it on her birthday.
"Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi," Vanessa wrote. "I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today. The irony is that Kobe had a photo of me drawn with an Angel holding me up by an artist on the cover. Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita- my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together."
Vanessa also said that Kobe had drawn a picture of an angel on the cover of the card.
Vanessa has been very open about her grieving process and posts frequently about her daughter, Gianna, and Kobe. On Friday, Vanessa wrote a heartfelt post on Instagram about Gianna, who would've been 14 years old this past Friday.
Kobe, Gianna, and seven others died on Jan. 26 when their helicopter crashed into a Calabasas, California hillside. The victims of the crash were honored with a memorial service at the Staples Center in February.
