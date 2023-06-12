Two days removed from matching his lowest-scoring outing of the season for Mets 92 in a Pro A Finals-opening dud vs. Monaco, projected No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama on Monday came out angry and out to prove himself in Game 2 by reeling off six first-quarter points with an array of acrobatic finishes and demonstrative defensive displays. But like Game 1's result, Mets 92 did not have the juice to contend vs. the Pro A's No. 1 seed in Monaco, as it fell 95-88 after building an early double-digit lead only to give it all back.

Wembanyama finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals in the Game 2 loss, after scoring eight points on eight shots in Game 1. Wembanyama's valiant effort on both ends was not quite enough to help his team avoid an 0-2 hole facing and gaing elimination in Game on Thursday. He came out hot as Mets 92 raced out to an early edge, but cooled in crunch time as Monaco built a 90-78 edge in the final few minutes. The Mets made a late push to keep things interesting, but it wasn't enough to get them back the lead they built early.

Monday's Pro A Finals result

Wembanyama's stats: 19 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks, 2 steals

Mets 92 and Wembanyama will get three days in between games to regroup and refocus their efforts going into Game 3 on Thursday in a potential elimination game. The best-of-five series puts Mets 92's season on the brink, and after the loss Monday, it moves them to 0-4 vs. the team this season in both regular season and postseason games combined.

Game 3 in the best-of-five series is Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be carried on the NBA App.



