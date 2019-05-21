Warriors' fifth straight Finals appearance not getting fanfare it deserves

Whatever you may think about the Warriors dynasty, with their win on Monday they're advancing to their fifth straight NBA Finals. The Warriors swept the Trail Blazers, and now they're waiting on either the Raptors or the Bucks to advance and unseat them.

Even crazier, the Warriors are doing this without Kevin Durant. One of the best pure scorers in basketball, Durant was injured, leaving it to Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala to pick up the slack.

In spite of all of this, the Warriors are largely bemoaned by NBA fans. Durant joining an already stacked team didn't help matters, but even with Durant going down, people are just tired of Golden State.

On Tuesday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about the Warriors dynasty, and what it means, not to mention how their feats are being swept under the rug due to them simply being better.

"You're talking about five straight finals appearances," Bell said. "You're in a rare air now as a team with your legacy. Even the Boston Celtics with Bill Russell ... There were only eight or nine teams in the league when they did that."

"I do think it's unique that you kinda have these three ... It's Draymond, Steph and Klay," Kanell added. "And they've been the constant that have been there, and they deserve some of this joy and credit."

They go on to talk about Durant's role on this team, and what the sweep without him means. It's a wild turn for the Warriors, as they continue their historic run.

