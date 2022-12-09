The Golden State Warriors' title defense is off to a frustrating start, as just past the quarter-way mark they sit in 10th place in the crowded Western Conference at 13-13. That is through no fault of reigning Finals MVP Steph Curry, however, who is having one of his best seasons ever.

Though he's still one of the best players in the league, Curry is now in Year 14 and will turn 35 years old in March. It's fair to wonder just how much longer he can keep operating at this level, and to that point, he was asked about retirement at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards, where he won the top honor for the first time in his career.

Though he didn't completely shut down the conversation, Curry, to little surprise, has no plans to shut things down.

Curry's full response:

"Great question. I feel like -- actually I talked to Tom Brady at one point about how he's at the point of his career where he's still playing at a high level at 44 or whatever it is. His example and his advice, was to just take it a year at a time. There's no way to fast forward. That's not how you got to this point, so don't rush yourself and think about how long you can do it. Your body will tell you and I don't see myself slowing down any time soon."

Curry spent three seasons in college at Davidson, so he's a bit older than some of his peers from the 2009 NBA Draft, and at some point, he won't be able to play this well. His 30 points, 6.6 rebounds and seven assists per game on 49.9/43.2/90.6 shooting splits are absurd numbers for anyone, let alone someone in their mid-30s.

But even if Curry doesn't have many years left at an MVP level, his shooting ability and commitment to his body mean he should be able to keep going about as long as he wants. Playing into his 40s, as LeBron James seems ready to do, is very much a realistic possibility.