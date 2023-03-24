Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Golden State

Current Records: Philadelphia 49-23; Golden State 38-36

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will be returning home after a five-game road trip. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Chase Center. The Dubs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.04 points per contest.

The Warriors came out on top in a nail-biter against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, sneaking past 127-125. Power forward Jonathan Kuminga and point guard Stephen Curry were among the main playmakers for Golden State as the former had 22 points and the latter dropped a double-double on 20 points and 13 dimes in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia took their matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday by a conclusive 116-91 score. The team ran away with 76 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. Philadelphia's success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard De'Anthony Melton, who had 25 points, and power forward Tobias Harris, who had 20 points and eight assists along with nine rebounds. This also makes it three games in a row in which Melton has had at least three steals.

Golden State is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Phoenix Suns Jan. 10 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-113. In other words, don't count Philadelphia out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $150.00

Odds

The Warriors are a 5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Golden State have won ten out of their last 15 games against Philadelphia.