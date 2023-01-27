Who's Playing
Toronto @ Golden State
Current Records: Toronto 22-27; Golden State 24-24
What to Know
This Friday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118 points per contest. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Toronto Raptors at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 27 at Chase Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Memphis Grizzlies typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Golden State proved too difficult a challenge. The Warriors had just enough and edged out the Grizz 122-120. Having forecasted a close victory for the Dubs, the oddsmakers were right on the money. It was another big night for their point guard Stephen Curry, who had 34 points.
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Raptors on Wednesday. They enjoyed a cozy 113-95 win over the Sacramento Kings. Toronto's power forward Pascal Siakam did his thing and dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds along with seven dimes.
The wins brought the Dubs up to 24-24 and Toronto to 22-27. With back-to-back wins few and far between for both teams -- Golden State is 9-14 after wins, Toronto 8-13 this year -- a victory will be a boon for either squad.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Golden State have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Toronto.
