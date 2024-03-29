Who's Playing
Detroit Pistons @ Washington Wizards
Current Records: Detroit 12-61, Washington 14-59
How To Watch
- When: Friday, March 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
What to Know
The Wizards are 9-1 against the Pistons since December of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Washington Wizards will be playing at home against the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The Wizards have insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-1 during that stretch of close contests.
The Wizards fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Nets on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Nets by a score of 122-119.
The Wizards' loss came about despite a quality game from Jordan Poole, who scored 38 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds. Poole is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for four straight games. Another player making a difference was Kyle Kuzma, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten assists.
Meanwhile, the Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their eighth straight defeat. The matchup between them and the Timberwolves wasn't particularly close, with the Pistons falling 106-91.
The Pistons' loss came about despite a quality game from Cade Cunningham, who scored 32 points. Cunningham's performance made up for a slower match against the Celtics on Friday.
Washington's defeat dropped their record down to 14-59. As for Detroit, their loss dropped their record down to 12-61.
While the pair both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Going forward, the Wizards are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be Detroit's ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-5 against the spread).
The Wizards strolled past the Pistons in their previous meeting back in January by a score of 118-104. Do the Wizards have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Pistons turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Washington is a 4-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Wizards, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 2.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 227.5 points.
Series History
Washington has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.
- Jan 27, 2024 - Washington 118 vs. Detroit 104
- Jan 15, 2024 - Detroit 129 vs. Washington 117
- Nov 27, 2023 - Washington 126 vs. Detroit 107
- Mar 14, 2023 - Washington 117 vs. Detroit 97
- Mar 07, 2023 - Washington 119 vs. Detroit 117
- Oct 25, 2022 - Washington 120 vs. Detroit 99
- Mar 25, 2022 - Washington 100 vs. Detroit 97
- Mar 01, 2022 - Washington 116 vs. Detroit 113
- Feb 14, 2022 - Washington 103 vs. Detroit 94
- Dec 08, 2021 - Washington 119 vs. Detroit 116