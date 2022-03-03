Through 2 Quarters

Although the New York Knicks were the underdogs at tipoff, they've since taken control of the game. Either squad is in a position to win, but they lead against the Philadelphia 76ers 62-57.

New York has been led by small forward R.J. Barrett, who so far has 19 points and two assists. One thing to keep an eye out for is Mitchell Robinson's foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Point guard James Harden has led the way so far for Philadelphia, as he has 19 points and three assists in addition to five rebounds. A double-double would be The Beard's third in a row.

Who's Playing

New York @ Philadelphia

Current Records: New York 25-36; Philadelphia 37-23

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Philadelphia 76ers are heading back home. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the New York Knicks will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET March 2 at Wells Fargo Center. The Sixers know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully New York likes a good challenge.

The 76ers are hoping for another victory. They had enough points to win and then some against the Knicks on Sunday, taking their game 125-109. Philadelphia's point guard James Harden was on fire, dropping a triple-double on 29 points, 16 dimes, and ten rebounds. That's The Beard's first triple-double of the season.

The Sixers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Philadelphia's win lifted them to 37-23 while New York's loss dropped them down to 25-36. We'll see if the 76ers can repeat their recent success or if the Knicks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $85.00

Odds

The 76ers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Philadelphia have won 18 out of their last 26 games against New York.

Injury Report for Philadelphia

Injury Report for New York

Nerlens Noel: Game-Time Decision (Foot)

Luka Samanic: Game-Time Decision (Heel)

Quentin Grimes: Out (Kneecap)

Derrick Rose: Out (Ankle)

Kemba Walker: Out for the Season (Rest)

No Injury Information