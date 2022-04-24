Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Chicago

Current Records: Milwaukee 2-1; Chicago 1-2

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls will face off in a Central Division clash at 1 p.m. ET April 24 at United Center. Milwaukee won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Bucks are hoping for another win. They put the hurt on Chicago with a sharp 111-81 victory. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 60-41. Shooting guard Grayson Allen was the offensive standout of the game for Milwaukee, shooting 5-for-7 from downtown and finishing with 22 points and six rebounds. Allen's performance made up for a slower matchup against Chicago this past Wednesday.

Milwaukee is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Bulls April 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 114-110. In other words, don't count Chicago out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $91.00

Odds

The Bucks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 22 out of their last 30 games against Chicago.