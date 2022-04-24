Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Chicago
Current Records: Milwaukee 2-1; Chicago 1-2
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls will face off in a Central Division clash at 1 p.m. ET April 24 at United Center. Milwaukee won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.
The Bucks are hoping for another win. They put the hurt on Chicago with a sharp 111-81 victory. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 60-41. Shooting guard Grayson Allen was the offensive standout of the game for Milwaukee, shooting 5-for-7 from downtown and finishing with 22 points and six rebounds. Allen's performance made up for a slower matchup against Chicago this past Wednesday.
Milwaukee is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Bulls April 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 114-110. In other words, don't count Chicago out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $91.00
Odds
The Bucks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Milwaukee have won 22 out of their last 30 games against Chicago.
- Apr 22, 2022 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Chicago 81
- Apr 20, 2022 - Chicago 114 vs. Milwaukee 110
- Apr 17, 2022 - Milwaukee 93 vs. Chicago 86
- Apr 05, 2022 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Chicago 106
- Mar 22, 2022 - Milwaukee 126 vs. Chicago 98
- Mar 04, 2022 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Chicago 112
- Jan 21, 2022 - Milwaukee 94 vs. Chicago 90
- May 16, 2021 - Chicago 118 vs. Milwaukee 112
- Apr 30, 2021 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Chicago 98
- Jan 01, 2021 - Milwaukee 126 vs. Chicago 96
- Jan 20, 2020 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Chicago 98
- Dec 30, 2019 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Chicago 102
- Nov 18, 2019 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Chicago 101
- Nov 14, 2019 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Chicago 115
- Feb 25, 2019 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Chicago 106
- Feb 11, 2019 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Chicago 99
- Nov 28, 2018 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Chicago 113
- Nov 16, 2018 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Chicago 104
- Mar 23, 2018 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Chicago 105
- Jan 28, 2018 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Chicago 96
- Dec 26, 2017 - Chicago 115 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Dec 15, 2017 - Chicago 115 vs. Milwaukee 109
- Mar 26, 2017 - Chicago 109 vs. Milwaukee 94
- Dec 31, 2016 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Chicago 96
- Dec 16, 2016 - Milwaukee 95 vs. Chicago 69
- Dec 15, 2016 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Chicago 97
- Apr 03, 2016 - Chicago 102 vs. Milwaukee 98
- Mar 07, 2016 - Chicago 100 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Jan 12, 2016 - Milwaukee 106 vs. Chicago 101
- Jan 05, 2016 - Chicago 117 vs. Milwaukee 106