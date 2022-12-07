Who's Playing
Washington @ Chicago
Current Records: Washington 11-13; Chicago 9-14
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls will be returning home after a six-game road trip. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Washington Wizards will meet up at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at United Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Chicago came up short against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, falling 110-101. Shooting guard Zach LaVine did his best for the Bulls, finishing with 41 points (a whopping 41% of their total) along with eight boards.
Meanwhile, the contest between Washington and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday was not particularly close, with Washington falling 130-119. Washington was down 105-81 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward Deni Avdija wasn't much of a difference maker for Washington; Avdija finished with only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.
Chicago is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Bulls against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
Chicago was close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting in October as they fell 102-100 to Washington. Maybe Chicago will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.00
Odds
The Bulls are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Chicago have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Washington.
- Oct 21, 2022 - Washington 102 vs. Chicago 100
- Mar 29, 2022 - Chicago 107 vs. Washington 94
- Jan 07, 2022 - Chicago 130 vs. Washington 122
- Jan 01, 2022 - Chicago 120 vs. Washington 119
- Feb 08, 2021 - Washington 105 vs. Chicago 101
- Dec 31, 2020 - Chicago 133 vs. Washington 130
- Dec 29, 2020 - Chicago 115 vs. Washington 107
- Feb 23, 2020 - Chicago 126 vs. Washington 117
- Feb 11, 2020 - Washington 126 vs. Chicago 114
- Jan 15, 2020 - Chicago 115 vs. Washington 106
- Dec 18, 2019 - Chicago 110 vs. Washington 109
- Apr 03, 2019 - Chicago 115 vs. Washington 114
- Mar 20, 2019 - Chicago 126 vs. Washington 120
- Feb 09, 2019 - Washington 134 vs. Chicago 125
- Dec 28, 2018 - Chicago 101 vs. Washington 92
- Apr 01, 2018 - Chicago 113 vs. Washington 94
- Feb 10, 2018 - Washington 101 vs. Chicago 90
- Dec 31, 2017 - Washington 114 vs. Chicago 110
- Mar 17, 2017 - Washington 112 vs. Chicago 107
- Jan 10, 2017 - Washington 101 vs. Chicago 99
- Dec 21, 2016 - Washington 107 vs. Chicago 97
- Nov 12, 2016 - Chicago 106 vs. Washington 95
- Mar 16, 2016 - Washington 117 vs. Chicago 96
- Feb 24, 2016 - Chicago 109 vs. Washington 104
- Jan 11, 2016 - Washington 114 vs. Chicago 100