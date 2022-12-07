Who's Playing

Washington @ Chicago

Current Records: Washington 11-13; Chicago 9-14

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls will be returning home after a six-game road trip. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Washington Wizards will meet up at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at United Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Chicago came up short against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, falling 110-101. Shooting guard Zach LaVine did his best for the Bulls, finishing with 41 points (a whopping 41% of their total) along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, the contest between Washington and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday was not particularly close, with Washington falling 130-119. Washington was down 105-81 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward Deni Avdija wasn't much of a difference maker for Washington; Avdija finished with only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Chicago is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Bulls against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Chicago was close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting in October as they fell 102-100 to Washington. Maybe Chicago will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Odds

The Bulls are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Chicago have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Washington.