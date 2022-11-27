Who's Playing

Washington @ Boston

Current Records: Washington 10-9; Boston 15-4

What to Know

The Washington Wizards have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Boston Celtics and are hoping to record their first win since Oct. 30 of last year. Washington's road trip will continue as they head to TD Garden at 6 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against Boston. The Wizards might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

It was close but no cigar for Washington as they fell 110-107 to the Miami Heat this past Friday. A silver lining for Washington was the play of shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 28 points and five assists in addition to five boards and three blocks.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Boston and the Sacramento Kings this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as the Celtics wrapped it up with a 122-104 victory at home. It was another big night for Boston's power forward Jayson Tatum, who had 30 points along with eight rebounds.

The Wizards are now 10-9 while Boston sits at 15-4. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington is second worst in the league in points per game, with only 108.3 on average. Boston's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank first in the league when it comes to points per game, with 119.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBC Sports Boston

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $37.05

Odds

The Celtics are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won 17 out of their last 34 games against Washington.