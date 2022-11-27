Who's Playing
Washington @ Boston
Current Records: Washington 10-9; Boston 15-4
What to Know
The Washington Wizards have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Boston Celtics and are hoping to record their first win since Oct. 30 of last year. Washington's road trip will continue as they head to TD Garden at 6 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against Boston. The Wizards might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
It was close but no cigar for Washington as they fell 110-107 to the Miami Heat this past Friday. A silver lining for Washington was the play of shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 28 points and five assists in addition to five boards and three blocks.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Boston and the Sacramento Kings this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as the Celtics wrapped it up with a 122-104 victory at home. It was another big night for Boston's power forward Jayson Tatum, who had 30 points along with eight rebounds.
The Wizards are now 10-9 while Boston sits at 15-4. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington is second worst in the league in points per game, with only 108.3 on average. Boston's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank first in the league when it comes to points per game, with 119.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBC Sports Boston
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $37.05
Odds
The Celtics are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Boston have won 17 out of their last 34 games against Washington.
- Oct 30, 2022 - Boston 112 vs. Washington 94
- Apr 03, 2022 - Boston 144 vs. Washington 102
- Jan 23, 2022 - Boston 116 vs. Washington 87
- Oct 30, 2021 - Washington 115 vs. Boston 112
- Oct 27, 2021 - Washington 116 vs. Boston 107
- May 18, 2021 - Washington 0 vs. Boston 0
- Feb 28, 2021 - Boston 111 vs. Washington 110
- Feb 14, 2021 - Washington 104 vs. Boston 91
- Jan 08, 2021 - Boston 116 vs. Washington 107
- Aug 13, 2020 - Washington 0 vs. Boston 0
- Jan 06, 2020 - Boston 0 vs. Washington 0
- Nov 13, 2019 - Boston 140 vs. Washington 133
- Apr 09, 2019 - Boston 116 vs. Washington 110
- Mar 01, 2019 - Boston 107 vs. Washington 96
- Dec 12, 2018 - Boston 130 vs. Washington 125
- Apr 10, 2018 - Washington 113 vs. Boston 101
- Mar 14, 2018 - Washington 125 vs. Boston 124
- Feb 08, 2018 - Boston 110 vs. Washington 104
- Dec 25, 2017 - Washington 111 vs. Boston 103
- May 15, 2017 - Boston 115 vs. Washington 105
- May 12, 2017 - Washington 92 vs. Boston 91
- May 10, 2017 - Boston 123 vs. Washington 101
- May 07, 2017 - Washington 121 vs. Boston 102
- May 04, 2017 - Washington 116 vs. Boston 89
- May 02, 2017 - Boston 129 vs. Washington 119
- Apr 30, 2017 - Boston 123 vs. Washington 111
- Mar 20, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. Washington 102
- Jan 24, 2017 - Washington 123 vs. Boston 108
- Jan 11, 2017 - Boston 117 vs. Washington 108
- Nov 09, 2016 - Washington 118 vs. Boston 93
- Jan 25, 2016 - Boston 116 vs. Washington 91
- Jan 16, 2016 - Boston 0 vs. Washington 0
- Nov 27, 2015 - Washington 0 vs. Boston 0
- Nov 06, 2015 - Washington 0 vs. Boston 0