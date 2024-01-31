Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Chicago 22-26, Charlotte 10-35

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

The Hornets will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight loss. Their painful 113-92 loss to New York might stick with them for a while. The match was a close 46-43 at the break, but unfortunately for the Hornets it sure didn't stay that way.

The Hornets' defeat came about despite a quality game from Brandon Miller, who scored 29 points along with seven rebounds. Miller didn't help the Hornets' cause all that much against the Jazz on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Bulls on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 118-107 to Toronto. The loss hurts even more since the Bulls were up 59-43 with 3:10 left in the second.

The losing side was boosted by DeMar DeRozan, who scored 25 points along with five assists and four blocks.

Charlotte has not been sharp recently as the team's lost 22 of their last 25 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-35 record this season. As for Chicago, their defeat dropped their record down to 22-26.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hornets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Bulls (currently ranked fourth in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Hornets came up short against the Bulls in their previous matchup on January 8th, falling 119-112. Can the Hornets avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Chicago is a 4.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulls, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 217.5 points.

Series History

Chicago has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.