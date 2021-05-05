Who's Playing

Toronto @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Toronto 27-38; Los Angeles 43-22

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Toronto Raptors at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Staples Center after having had a few days off. The Clippers are the favorites here -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 110-104 to the Denver Nuggets. Point guard Rajon Rondo put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 18 points and five assists along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Toronto was able to grind out a solid victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, winning 121-114. Toronto can attribute much of their success to point guard Kyle Lowry, who shot 8-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 37 points and 11 dimes, and power forward Pascal Siakam, who posted a double-double on 39 points and 13 boards.

This next contest looks promising for the Clippers, who are favored by a full 11 points. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

Toronto's win lifted them to 27-38 while Los Angeles' defeat dropped them down to 43-22. We'll see if Toronto can repeat their recent success or if Los Angeles bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a big 11-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Clippers, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Los Angeles and Toronto both have five wins in their last ten games.

Dec 11, 2019 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Toronto 92

Nov 11, 2019 - Los Angeles 98 vs. Toronto 88

Feb 03, 2019 - Toronto 121 vs. Los Angeles 103

Dec 11, 2018 - Toronto 123 vs. Los Angeles 99

Mar 25, 2018 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Toronto 106

Dec 11, 2017 - Los Angeles 96 vs. Toronto 91

Feb 06, 2017 - Toronto 118 vs. Los Angeles 109

Nov 21, 2016 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Toronto 115

Jan 24, 2016 - Toronto 112 vs. Los Angeles 94

Nov 22, 2015 - Toronto 91 vs. Los Angeles 80

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Serge Ibaka: Out (Back)

Amir Coffey: Out (Covid-19)

Jay Scrubb: Out for the Season (Foot)

Injury Report for Toronto