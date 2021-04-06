Who's Playing

Portland @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Portland 30-19; Los Angeles 33-18

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Staples Center after having had a few days off. The Trail Blazers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Los Angeles and are hoping to record their first win since March 12 of 2019.

You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Rip City's strategy against the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Saturday. Portland steamrolled past Oklahoma City 133-85 at home. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 65-46. Portland's shooting guard CJ McCollum did his thing and had 20 points.

Meanwhile, the Clippers didn't have too much trouble with the Los Angeles Lakers at home on Sunday as they won 104-86. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard, who almost dropped a triple-double on 19 points, ten boards, and eight dimes.

Portland is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Portland, who are 25-24 against the spread.

Their wins bumped the Trail Blazers to 30-19 and Los Angeles to 33-18. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBC Sports Northwest

NBC Sports Northwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Los Angeles have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Portland.